As many as 59 MLAs out of 60 in Arunachal Pradesh exercised their franchise till 12 am on Monday to elect the new President of India, Assembly secretary K Habung said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein were among the early ones to cast votes at Nokmey Namati Hall of the Assembly, he said.

After casting his vote, CM Pema Khandu said: "One of India's Most Defining Moments. Privileged to cast my vote for 16th Presidential election in State Assembly Premises, today."

All four Congress MLAs including, former chief minister Nabam Tuki, have also cast their votes.

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the two contenders for the office of the President.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP has 48 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly while the opposition Congress and National People's Party (NPP) have four each, and JD (U) has one.

The House also has three Independents as members. The four NPP MLAs and the lone JD (U) member, along with the three Independents, have pledged their support to Murmu.

Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha MPs – Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao, and one the Upper House member Nabam Rebia.

Vote value of each MP is 700 across the country, while MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh have a vote value of eight each.

The BJP presidential candidate is expected to score 2,584 in the state, having secured the backing of NPP, JD (U) and Independents, and Sinha 32, with the support of Congress.

Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal expressed happiness that for the first time in its history, India is likely to have a tribal President -- that too a woman.

Laisam Simai (Nampong constituency MLA) said: “This time master stroke has been done By Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi by selecting a tribal candidate. This is great honour for our country, particularly for the tribal communities who have been deprived and not recognised in the past 70 years after independence. Now this govt is doing great job under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.We'll make sure she Smt. Murmu wins the election.

MP Tapir Gao said, “ It is a very proud moment for Arunachal as well as tribal community of India, scheduled cast and downtrodden community that there is a scope if modi government is there then anything is possible therefore me on behalf of Arunachal. I would like to congratulate in advance for winning the presidential candidate."