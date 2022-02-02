LONGDING: Three road construction workers were abducted by 10 NSCN (K-YA) militants from Pumao in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The abductees were engaged in the construction of the Pumao – Langkhow Road and were staying at a camp site from where the abduction took place.

The militants snatched the mobile phones and vehicle keys at the camp site, due to which the information about the kidnapping reached late on Tuesday evening. The remaining workers had to walk several kilometres to inform the police about the incident.