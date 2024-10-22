The villagers of Ngopok village in Arunachal Pradesh planted 700 saplings of Ketir Momir, a local tree species, aiming to beautify the village with greenery along the roads and combat global warming.

The villagers were led by PRI leaders, GBs, retired government servants and Apum brothers.

The plantation drive took place in the presence ZPC East Siang district, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mebo and others, on October 21.

The tree saplings plantation programme were carried out in the name of Geyon Apum, the first teacher of Government Upper Primary School, Ngopok village who is over 90 years now.

The saplings were donated by sons of Geyon Apum, while the plantation programme was actively supported by Ngopok village PRI members, GBs, retired government servants and villagers.

Ketir Momir tree is an endemic tree species of central Arunachal Pradesh region that gives adequate sheds and its fruits are eaten by birds.

Attending the tree plantation programme as chief guest, Olen Rome, Zila Parishad chairperson of East Siang district who also happens to be from Ngopok village deeply appreciated the initiative and urged fellow villagers to plant more trees to bid global warming effect as well as to beautify the village.

Meanwhile, the guest of honour, Dr. Dangi Perme, a public leader from Ngopok village also assured that he will support the initiative and adopted five planted saplings to be cared and protected by him. He also took reference of recent global warming effect in the region which is believed to be happening due to large scale deforestation.

Sibo Passing, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo Sub-Division also motivated the villagers to plant more trees and to give post plantation care of saplings by giving Rs 10,000 from his own pocket to the team of PRI members who are taking the lead.

Passing assured the village team to revisit the planted saplings after some years even after his transfer from Mebo Sub-Division. Retired government servants like Biyon Yirang and Ganpang Megu (both retired Principals) from the village lauded the efforts and appreciated the Apum brothers, namely, Maktil Apum and Maklung Apum for donating the tree saplings in the name of their father.

The plantation programme was also witnessed and attended by other government department officials like RFO Mebo, Domek Koyu, AE WRD Mebo, Kamak Tayeng, PWD AE, R. Bitin, RWD AE, Boini Modi, head teacher, UPS Ngopok and Principal of Kine Nane Residential school, among others.