The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Geku, Upper Siang District, released its crop calendar at the Civil Secretariat, Itanagar, aiming to facilitate farmers in making informed decisions regarding the management and optimisation of crops.

The calendar was formally released by Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, in the presence of Talem Taboh, MLA Rumgong also Advisor to Minister, Agriculture and Vivek Pandey, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, G. Kadirvel, Director, ATARI, Zone VI, Guwahati among other dignitaries.

The unveiling of the crop calendar took place during a meeting convened by the agriculture minister for all KVKs in Arunachal Pradesh to discuss concerned issues. All stakeholders were present.

Oyinti Megu, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Upper Siang said that the objective of releasing the crop calendar was to facilitate the farmers in making informed decisions, improve planning, optimised crop selection, enhance crop management and as a result improve productivity and increase farm income.