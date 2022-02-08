ITANAGAR:Despite the best efforts of the rescue team, all seven army personnel who went missing on February 6 have been confirmed dead.

Seven Indian Army Personnel, part of a patrol, were struck by an avalanche in the High Altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately, including airlifting of specialised teams.

Search and rescue operations have now been concluded. Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site.

The area, located at an altitude of 14500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days.

The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities.