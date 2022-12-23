The All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) on December 23 announced a 12-hour bandh accusing the government of a lackadaisical attitude regarding the memorandum placed on behalf of the aspirants to the Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on December 3 just after the referendum rally.

On December 3, as many as 90 organizations, parents, and students held a mass rally in one of Arunachal's biggest rallies ever to protest the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam.

''The All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) has taken serious note of the lackadaisical attitude of the state government regarding the memorandum placed on behalf of the aspirants to the Hon'ble Chief Minister on 03 December 2022 just after the referendum rally. After going through the various development with respect to our demands, the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) along with the aspirants of the state are dismayed over the non-fulfillment of our genuine demands for the greater interest of the state,'' the students' organization said in an official statement.

''Therefore, the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) have decided to call for a 12 Hours Bandh within Capital Complex, Itanagar from 05 AM to 05 PM on December 27, 2022,'' it further added.

The said organization further demanded the immediate suspension of the chairman, secretary, members, and all other officials of APPSC from 2014 to 2022 under the purview of investigation.

''If any discrepancies are reported, arrests must be done immediately,'' ANSU demanded.

The students' organization further demanded that to constitute a fast track for the prosecution of the accused involved in the APPSC paper leakage scams and establish a state administrative tribunal.

''Immediate endorsement of ED and court-monitored probe and also immediate seizure of assets/properties of the all accused and the incumbent of APPSC along with their kit and kin,'' it said.

It further asked the government to disclose the status of the various departmental enquiry and three members' committee reports.

''Suspension of all the upcoming examination till the completion of the investigation process and endorse UPSC to conduct the upcoming examination till the completion of the investigation process,'' it demanded further.

The organization further advocated the legislation and implementation of the whistleblower act with special provisions for the protection and rewards of the whistle-blowers.

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