Aohali village in Mebo Sub-Division, Arunachal Pradesh has taken a groundbreaking step towards environmental conservation by declaring itself a zero-hunting zone during the 56th Reh Festival celebration of the Idu Mishmi tribe.

Local legislators, including Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, inaugurated a signage marking the village's commitment to protecting local wildlife and forests. The initiative is part of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM).

"This is a very good initiative," said Mutchu Mithi. "We have lived amidst forests and wildlife since our ancestral times, and we need to protect and preserve our natural resources."

Oken Tayeng emphasised the collective effort behind the declaration. "This idea of zero hunting is to create value for our area and natural heritage," he stated. "It's about creating tourist attractions and showing our commitment to conservation."

Later speaking at the Reh festival gathering in the village community hall after inspecting the Primary school and hoisting the festival flag, Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang and Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang also expressed their appreciation to the people of Aohali village for declaring the village as zero hunting village to protect and conserve the forests and wildlife.

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu has already praised the village, recognising it as the state's first zero-hunting village – a critical step in addressing the rapidly declining forest and wildlife population.

The event also attracted international attention, with four French tourists expressing appreciation for the village's hospitality and conservation efforts.

Heku Umbrey, President of the Reh Festival Celebration Committee, thanked the visiting dignitaries for supporting the initiative.

This landmark decision by Aohali village sets a powerful precedent for community-driven wildlife conservation in the region.