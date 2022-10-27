Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member Major General Bisht (Retd.) and Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) submitted their resignation from the membership to the Governor on October 27.

Notably, the members were accompanied by another member of APPSC Mepug Tadar Bage.

Earlier on October 27, the State Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar and informed that the State Cabinet discussed the APPSC paper leak case and has recommended for invoking the provisions under Article 317 to remove the members of APPSC. He handed over the said recommendation of the State Cabinet to the Governor.

On other hand, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly arrived in Itanagar to oversee the APPSC assistant engineer (civil) paper leakage issue.

Sources in the police department informed that the CBI team is being headed by a joint director-level ranked officer.

The team reportedly, interacted with the state police and the special investigation cell (SIC) to verify the evidence and gravity of the high-profile job scam case. Sources also added that the country’s premier investigating agency is likely to take over the investigation within a week after the completion of nodal procedures. So far, ten persons have been arrested by the state police who were allegedly involved in the paper leakage case.

The state government had recommended the APPSC assistant engineer (civil) question paper leakage case to the CBI for a thorough and fair investigation following the uproar that erupted over the paper leakage incident in the state.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on Monday jointly declared 12 hours Capital Bandh on 2nd November in protest against what they called a lackadaisical attitude by the authority over their demands. Both organizations have demanded the suspension of all incumbent members of the commission. It also demanded immediate termination of all accused involved in the paper leakage.

The paper leakage came to light on 29 August after written information was received by the police from one Gyamar Padang, a candidate of the APPSC AE examination, claiming that he suspected that the question paper had been leaked.