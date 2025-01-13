Local MLA Namgey Tsering received a show of solidarity from Army officials during a visit to the E-Company of the 38th SSB Battalion in Bomja Village, as he mourns the recent loss of his brother.

The meeting, which took place three weeks after the MLA's brother succumbed to a prolonged illness, demonstrated the strong civil-military bonds in this strategic border region. Battalion members offered condolences and support to the National People's Party (NPP) legislator during his time of bereavement.

During the visit, Tsering engaged in discussions with military personnel about strengthening civil-military cooperation and regional development initiatives in Tawang, which shares a border with China. The MLA specifically highlighted the Army's crucial role in protecting the district's frontier.

Second-in-Command Kishan Yadav hosted the delegation, along with key officers including Company Commander INSP/GD Tenzing Bagipa and several other unit leaders. The gathering included a shared meal, emphasising the spirit of camaraderie between civil administration and military forces in the region.

This meeting holds particular significance given Tawang's strategic location and the ongoing need for coordinated civil-military efforts in border area development.