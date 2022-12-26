Changlang Battalion of HQ IGAR (N) in two separate joint operations apprehended two active insurgents of the ENNG at Changlang town, Changlang District on December 25, 2022.

Based on specific inputs received from sources, a joint operation along with Changlang Police was launched which led to the apprehension of the two active cadres of ENNG carrying out illegal activities in the region.

The apprehended cadres were handed over to Changlang Police for further investigation.

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Earlier on December 21, in a groundbreaking Counter-Insurgency operation launched by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Longding Police, on the evening of December 20, 2022, one self-styled Corporal insurgent of Burmese origin of NSCN-K (YA) was apprehended.

As per our sources, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles received input from two cadres in the area.

Subsequently, one was apprehended by the team of Assam Rifles along with Londing police.

The apprehended cadre of NSCN-K (YA) has been identified as Self Styled Corporal Lonpho Gangsa, a resident of Longoi village, Myanmar.

The insurgent is an active cadre of NSCN-K (YA) who infiltrated the Wakka area along with another cadre for extortion and carrying out anti-national activities in the area.