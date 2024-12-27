A one-day awareness programme for Heads of Offices and Presiding Officers of the Internal Complaint Committees constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) was conducted today at the IIM building in Tawang.



The workshop aimed to educate participants on child and women protection legislation and sensitize them about the rising crimes against women and children in the district.



The event began with a welcome address by CDPO Tawang, Dondup Pema, who emphasized the urgency and relevance of such programmes in the current context. The programme featured presentations and interactive sessions by various experts, including, Inspector N. Angu, Officer-in-Charge, Tawang Police Station, who provided an in-depth overview of new criminal laws.



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While Norbu Drema, Chairperson, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Tawang expressed concern over the rising crime rates against women and children in the district. Advocate Tsering Tsomu, member of the Juvenile Justice Board, who discussed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Advocate Thinlay Norbu, who spoke on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Child Marriage Act.



Participants were also addressed by other resource persons, including Advocates Rinchen Wangmo and Sonam Zangmo who highlighted the legal provisions for the protection of women from domestic violence and workplace harassment.