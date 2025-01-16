In a swift and coordinated operation, Banderdewa Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler following a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable intelligence about drug trafficking, Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, formed a special team comprising Sub-Inspector Koj Tada, Constables T. Bomdom and R. Tsering.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Shri Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun.

The suspect attempted to flee upon police intervention, speeding away on a Bajaj Avenger motorcycle with registration number AR01H7457.



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However, after a chase, the police team successfully intercepted the vehicle at Jullang and apprehended the suspect.

A thorough body search led to the recovery of 10 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 12.70 grams and worth around ₹30,000. Consequently, a case was registered under Banderdewa PS C/No. 04/2025 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act.

The accused, identified as Nur Jamal, aged 27, son of Nur Ali, a resident of Alisingia, Uriyumguri, under Bourghat Police Station in Sonitpur, Assam, was taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS, reaffirmed the department's commitment to combating the drug menace under "Operation Dawn 2.0," emphasizing the police force's dedication to curbing drug-related activities in the region.