The 76th Republic Day was celebrated with immense enthusiasm in Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted by the inauguration of a cutting-edge 4G CCTV surveillance and vigilance system for the township. The celebrations took place at the Todak Basar Memorial Stadium, where Leparada district commissioner Atul Tayeng unfurled the national flag, marking the commencement of the event. Leparada District DC, along with MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, SP Leparada District, Heads of Departments (HoDs), Heads of Offices (HoOs), senior citizens, retired officers, and other distinguished guests were present to witness the proceedings.

The event began with a solemn Guard of Honor presented by the Arunachal Pradesh Police, followed by the hoisting of the National Flag and the singing of the National Anthem. A March Past was conducted, adding to the gravity of the occasion. MLA Nyabi Dirchi delivered an inspiring address to the gathered crowd, reaffirming the importance of the day.

The MLA also inaugurated various exhibition stalls showcasing local talent and craftsmanship, organized by several departments and NGOs. A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Basar township's surveillance and vigilance system, which will significantly enhance public safety and security.

The celebrations further recognized the outstanding contributions of local community members. District performers were honored, and the cleanest colony was acknowledged. Newly appointed Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs) and Gaon Burahs (GBs) were also presented with their appointment certificates.

A vibrant cultural program added to the festive spirit, featuring patriotic dances, traditional Galo performances, and an impressive Taekwondo demonstration by local youth.

In his address, MLA Nyabi Dirchi urged all citizens to reaffirm their commitment to upholding democratic values, celebrating diversity, and fostering inclusivity, as they continue to strengthen the nation and community spirit. The event proved to be a resounding success, blending patriotism with local pride and forward-thinking initiatives.