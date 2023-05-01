In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over 950 people from various villages under the Khonsa legislative assembly constituency in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh joined the party during a mass joining program held on 30th April 2023 at the Community Hall in Khonsa. The event was attended by several prominent leaders of the party, including Tapir Gao, MP Lok Sabha from Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency, MLA Wanglam Sawin, Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Tirap Chathong Lowang, and District BJP President Kamrang Tesia.

The mass joining program was led by Tangse Tekwa and was attended by workers from various other parties as well. In a show of strength, the event saw a large turnout of BJP supporters, including ZPMs, Mandal President and Secretaries, and District Office Bearers and Karyakartas.

Speaking at the event, Tapir Gao congratulated the new BJP members and welcomed them to the party. He also highlighted the various developmental initiatives taken by the BJP-led government at the centre and in the state, and urged the people to join hands with the party in its efforts to build a strong and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.