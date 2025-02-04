Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects worth several crores in the strategically important Bongkhar Circle of Tawang district, strengthening development along the Indo-China border.

The projects, unveiled during Khandu's four-day tour of his home district, include critical facilities aimed at improving connectivity and public amenities in the remote border region. A new inspection bungalow and multipurpose hall were among the key structures inaugurated to enhance administrative presence and community gathering spaces.

Sports infrastructure received special attention with the opening of a mini stadium and general ground, providing local youth with modern recreational facilities. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a vital road link connecting the PMGSY road at Bongleng to Dumri village and its helipad, significantly improving accessibility in the circle.

Looking ahead, Khandu laid the foundation stone for another crucial road project between Kharung village and Tongpasheng. This upcoming connection is expected to benefit several remote settlements in the Bongkhar Circle.

The infrastructure push comes amid India's continued focus on developing border areas, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects are seen as essential steps toward improving living standards and connectivity in the sensitive border region.