Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 13 chaired the fourth Cabinet meeting of 2023 with his colleagues and senior officers. In the meeting the Cabinet accepted 'Report on the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who fought against the British'.

Lauding the efforts of the Rajiv Gandhi University Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that it was a great work done by the department of history of the university and expressed his confidence that the study will revive golden history of Arunachal Pradesh help us reconnect with forgotten heroes who fought valiantly against oppression of Britishers to safeguard the motherland and give us the precious freedom.

Earlier on February 12 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday congratulated Retired lieutenant General KT Parnaik on being appointed as the new governor of the state.

“Respect and congratulations to Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (retired) on being appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh,” CM Khandu tweeted.

“Look forward to learning from your vast experience and working with you for the prosperity of our state,” he added.

Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) is the Joint Managing Director for Defence & Security of Rolta India Ltd. He has been one of the most respected and dignified Generals of the Indian Army with over 41 years of experience and domain knowledge, especially in the areas of modernisation and transformation.

While Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has been appointed as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig. BD Mishra, who is presently serving as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been shifted to Ladakh as the Lieutenant Governor Mishra had assumed office in the Northeastern state on 3 October, 2017.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos.