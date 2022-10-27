The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 27 registered a case against a private person and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) related to the alleged question paper leak for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

The CBI has registered a case on the request of the Arunachal government and further notification from the Government of India transferring the investigation of FIR No.- 11/2022 on October 27 of SIC (Vig.) Police Station corresponding to Itanagar Police Station Case No. 229 dated September 9 against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on a complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before written examination for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26th and 27th.

The Complainant (a Candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC.

According to reports, on October 26, a team from the CBI arrived in Itanagar to verify the facts and the seriousness of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission AE paper leaks case.