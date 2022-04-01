According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre today extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, including Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, from April 1 to September 30 this year.

Furthermore, the Government of India has extended AFSPA to areas under the jurisdiction of the Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 had declared the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, bordering the State of Assam as 'disturbed' areas," the notification read.

Also read: https://www.insidene.com/disturbed-areas-under-afspa/

According to the Centre's notification, the AFSPA has conducted a review of the law and order situation in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

"A further review of law and order situation in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations of Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken," it said.

The Centre has designated these areas as "disturbed areas" under relevant sections of the ASFPA, 1958, from April 1 to September 30, 2022, unless earlier withdrawn.

The AFSPA allows security forces to arrest someone without a warrant, enter or search a person's home without a warrant, and perform other controversial actions.

This development comes after the Centre decided on Thursday to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, which had been in place for decades.