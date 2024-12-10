Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and the Commissioner of Urban Development, Housing and Transport Vivek Panday, visited Aalo in West Siang district, on November 9 aiming to review various development projects.

The visit followed their trip to Shi-Yomi district and Menchuka on November 7-8. They were accompanied by Mamu Hage, Deputy Commissioner of West Siang District, Tumme Amo, SSP of West Siang, and all the Heads of Departments (HoDs).

The Chief Secretary and Commissioner visited the Aalo garbage dumping ground at Hissam village, where a newly arrived mobile legacy van was parked. The van, which will soon be put into service, will process all segregated garbage.

They also visited the Health and Wellness Centre at Darka Village, inspected the ongoing construction of the Mini Secretariat at Aalo, and attended the tree plantation programme "EK PED MAA KE NAAM" at Nehru Chowk in Aalo.

Later, Chief Secretary Gupta and Commissioner Pandey attended a review meeting at the DC's Conference Hall. DC Mamu Hage warmly welcomed everyone and briefed them on the West Siang District and its developmental activities.

DC Mamu Hage highlighted the huge potential of West Siang in tourism, horticulture, agriculture, and other sectors. She also updated the visiting officials on the progress of various major ongoing projects in the district.

Tumme Amo, SSP of West Siang, informed the officials that the District Police recently formed a District Community Police, where sector presidents, secretaries, and youth will perform night patrols with the district police to curb illegal activities, particularly drug peddling at night.

During the review meeting, the DC and officers presented departmental issues that have disrupted developmental activities. The progress of all major projects was displayed in a PowerPoint presentation by the respective departments.

The Chief Secretary advised the DC of West Siang to organize a drug awareness campaign in schools and colleges, while also appreciating the work done by the officers of West Siang under the leadership of DC Aalo.

Vivek Pandey, Commissioner of Urban Development & Housing and Transport, assured the UD department of support in properly managing the garbage in the Aalo township.

The review meeting was attended by DC Mamu Hage (IAS), Tumme Amo (SSP Aalo), Ms. Mabi Taipodia (ADC Hq), Tamo Riba (ADC Kamba), ADC Yomcha, all HoDs of West Siang, and other administrative officers.