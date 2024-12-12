The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has urged the state government to take strict disciplinary action, including termination of services, against three state government employees accused of involvement in a sex racket involving minors.

Among the accused is a policeman.

The case came to light in August 2024 when minor victims reported the alleged sex racket, leading to a formal case being registered.

Police have arrested nine individuals, including three prime accused, for alleged rape and sexual assault of minors. The racket reportedly operated for four years, from 2019 to 2024, until an FIR was lodged.

The child panel, which took suo moto cognizance, described the prolonged exploitation as alarming. The report identified Chaya Dulom, a health department attendant, and her husband David Dulom, a water resources department surveyor, as prime accused who allegedly lured girls into the racket.



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Victims reported repeated sexual exploitation, often multiple times a day. The Commission expressed concern over government employees' involvement in such crimes and recommended strict disciplinary measures.

It also called for an investigation into police constable Hainu Naiham's alleged coercion of victims to cooperate with the accused. The Commission suggested that strict actions against erring employees could deter future crimes.

The report revealed that the racket operated under the guise of a restaurant cum bar in Itanagar, where adolescent girls were lured for work and sexually exploited.

The Commission highlighted the need for a thorough investigation, citing more potential victims and accused individuals.

The Commission pointed out investigation lapses, noting more victims than accused, indicating a possible involvement of high-profile individuals. It recommended reconstituting the SIT for a comprehensive investigation and timely victim compensation as per the state's Victim Compensation Scheme.

APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya noted that nine victims were found to be adults, and their cases were forwarded to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women for further action.