An Indian Army official on October 22 confirmed that all five bodies have been recovered from the crash site where an Army Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) ALH WSI based at Likabali (Assam) crashed in Arunachal Pradesh.

The said helicopter crashed at the general area Migging, South of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh, on October 21, 2022.

There were five personnel on board when the mishap took place and all five mortal remains have been retrieved by late evening of 21 October 2022.

It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH-WSI and over 1800 service flying hours between them. The aircraft was inducted into service in June 2015.

Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a MAYDAY call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure.

This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.

The Indian Army has offered its deepest condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved families.

Earlier on October 5, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh. Notably, as per preliminary reports, one pilot identified as Lt Col Saurabh Yadav lost his life in the accident.

As per reports, an army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie.

Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.

It is to be mentioned here that, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment.