Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on March 10, announced a series of transformative initiatives under the state’s Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on his official X handle.

The budget, designed to foster progress and growth, highlights significant investments in youth empowerment, healthcare, and cultural preservation.

Youth empowerment and sports development

The chief minister emphasised the state's focus on its youth, with a transformative vision to uplift the talented youth of Arunachal Pradesh. A significant Rs 119 crore allocation has been earmarked for enhancing opportunities in sports, providing world-class infrastructure, and offering global exposure to athletes and young talents.

“Beyond the Year of Youth, we are launching transformative initiatives to uplift our talented youth and strengthen our sports culture,” said the CM, underlining the government's commitment to empowering the next generation.

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure

The Arunachal CM announced the doubling of MBBS seats at TRIHMS (Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences) to provide better access to medical education for the youth of the state. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish a new medical college, further strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure and creating more opportunities for aspiring medical professionals.

Preserving Arunachal’s heritage and culture

The budget includes significant investments in the arts and culture sector, focusing on cultural restoration, historical preservation, and grand celebrations of the state’s folk arts. These initiatives are aimed at ensuring that Arunachal’s identity remains intact for future generations, with cultural projects that will promote the state’s unique traditions and history.