Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has lauded the collaboration between the Arunachal Pradesh Government and the Times Group's Miss India Organization to launch the 'Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh' calendar.

Exalting the collaboration as "a moment of immense pride", the Arunachal chief minister informed that the calendar highlights the state's spectacular tourist destinations.

The event, he informed, was graced by Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, and other distinguished guests, marking a major step toward putting the 'Land of the Rising Sun' on the global tourism map.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended an invitation to people to explore the 'Land of Dawn-Lit Mountains'.

"I warmly invite everyone to visit our 'Land of Dawn-Lit Mountains' and experience nature’s finest creations in all their bloom," he wrote on X.

A moment of immense pride as our Govt has collaborated with the Times Group’s Miss India Organisation for the 'Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh' calendar, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of our State’s spectacular tourist destinations.



Graced by Hon Gov Lt Gen KT Parnaik… — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 3, 2025

Governor Parnaik had launched the ‘Rise & Shine’ 2025 tourism calendar at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar, aiming to elevate Arunachal Pradesh as a world-class travel destination. The initiative aims to highlight the state's breathtaking landscapes, cultural richness, and immense tourism potential.