Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu dismissed the claims made by the neighbouring country China and asserted that the Ministry of External Affairs will soon react to this baseless objection of China.

Talking exclusively to India Today NE at Walong town of Anjaw, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the Ministry of external affairs will soon react to this baseless objection of China.

"As an Arunachalee we condemn the interference of China on any development-related activities concerning our state as we never interfere in their internal matters" CM Khandu added.

Also Read: Nobody can encroach upon even an inch of our land, says Amit Shah

Talking to the media at Walong town of Anjaw Chowna Mein, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh stated that it's a regular phenomenon and we as Indians don't care about their objection.

"Whatever we are doing in our land it's none of China's business as we are not doing anything in their land, they should be concerned about activities occurring in their own land and not interfere in our internal matters," Dy CM said.

Regarding the Chinese objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit and stay at Kibitho town bordering China Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also reacted.

Dasanglu Pul, a local woman MLA from Hayuliang of Anjaw district talking exclusively to India today stated every Arunachalee consider themselves as true patriotic Indians and that whatever China say or claim is baseless and illogical. According to MLA Pul Indian Army is now a very strong and vibrant one not like that of 1962 and an inch of land will not be spared for anyone.