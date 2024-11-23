Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by members of his council of ministers and MLAs, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Todak Basar District Hospital in Basar town, marking a significant step forward in improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Named in honour of the late Todak Basar, a former Rajya Sabha MP and minister in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the hospital serves as a tribute to his lasting contributions and dedication to the welfare of the state and its people.

During the inauguration, CM Khandu toured the hospital, met patients, and distributed food, fruits, and essential items while wishing them a speedy recovery. Speaking to the media, Khandu stressed the importance of modernizing outdated healthcare facilities. “Old and dilapidated buildings need urgent replacement. We are committed to creating robust infrastructure to meet the growing demands of our state,” he stated.



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Khandu also addressed the challenge of filling specialized medical posts, particularly an anesthesiology position. “I have directed the health department to address this issue. However, attracting specialists to our state remains a persistent challenge,” he noted.

The Todak Basar District Hospital was constructed at a cost of ₹12.50 crores for civil works, with an additional ₹3 crores allocated for allied infrastructure. Local MLA support added ₹4 crores from the Revised Estimate Fund, according to Jumi Basar of Agam Construction, who oversaw the project.

Highlighting Leparada district's tourism potential, CM Khandu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tapping into the region's opportunities while ensuring essential services like healthcare remain a priority.

The new hospital is expected to significantly enhance medical care in the district, addressing long-standing gaps in the healthcare system and bringing vital services closer to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

