Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated and dedicated several key infrastructure projects to the people of his native assembly constituency, Mukto, during a developmental meeting.

These projects aim to enhance connectivity, education, and sports facilities in the region.

Among the major projects inaugurated was the upgraded Lhou-Mukto Road, now developed to double-lane specifications over a stretch of 12.50 km, significantly improving road connectivity.

Additionally, the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya was established at Mukto, further strengthening the education sector.



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The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for several upcoming projects, including the road from Old Mirba to Fongda village, a mini stadium at Serjong, a PWD sub-division office, and an archery ground, all aimed at boosting infrastructure and sports facilities.

To support education, a 20-bedded hostel building with a kitchen and dining area, along with four-unit Type-II quarters, will be constructed at Government Upper Primary Schools in Khet and Gongkhar.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to holistic development, ensuring better connectivity, improved educational infrastructure, and enhanced sports facilities for the people of Mukto.