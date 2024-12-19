Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, Sports Minister Kento Jini, Panchayati Raj and RD Minister Ojing Tasing, and a host of MLAs, inaugurated two major infrastructure projects in Boleng, Siang district today.

The projects include the upgraded District Hospital, constructed at a cost of ₹16 crores, and a newly built Tourist Circuit House, costing Rs 5 crores.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception from the people of Boleng, CM Khandu stated, "The new Circuit House and the upgraded District Hospital mark significant milestones in our mission to improve connectivity and healthcare in the Siang district." He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing public service delivery and infrastructure development in the region.



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The upgraded hospital is expected to vastly improve healthcare accessibility for residents, while the Circuit House aims to boost tourism and provide better facilities for visitors to Boleng.

The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of Minister Ojing Tasing and local representatives for their dedication to the district's development and reaffirmed the state government's resolve to continue serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by community members, local leaders, and government officials, celebrating the progress and future prospects these new facilities bring to the region.