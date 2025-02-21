Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated Kipa Mero's achievement at the ongoing National Para-Athletics Championship in Chennai. Mero clinched the silver medal in the Women’s Javelin Throw F-13 category.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Khandu lauded Mero for her outstanding performance, expressing pride in her success. "Kudos to Miss Kipa Mero for rising against the odds in an incredible way. Your silver medal under Women Javelin Throw F-13 category in the ongoing #NationalParaAthletics championship in Chennai has made us so proud," he tweeted.

Kudos to Miss Kipa Mero for rising against odds in an incredible way.



Your silver medal under Women Javelin Throw F-13 category in the ongoing #NationalParaAthletics championship in Chennai has made us so proud.



Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for your future… pic.twitter.com/wgpmkcawx9 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2025

Khandu further conveyed his best wishes for Mero's future endeavors, emphasising the significance of her victory not just for herself, but for the entire state.

The chief minister’s message reflects the state's appreciation for the perseverance and determination demonstrated by athletes like Mero, who continue to excel in the face of challenges.