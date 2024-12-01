Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu's visit to Silluk village in East Siang district marked a significant moment for local development efforts. The village, recognised as the cleanest in the district, became the focal point of the CM's tour of the Siang region.

Taking to Twitter, CM Khandu wrote: "Silluk Village, a beacon of cleanliness and ecological harmony, nestled in the Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district, has earned the prestigious title of “Cleanest Village” not once but thrice, under the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village."

"The commendable efforts of the peace-loving, hardworking and environmentally conscious residents of Mebo Sub-Division, especially the pivotal role of women in promoting hygiene, have been truly inspiring. Their dedication to the principles of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) is an exemplary model for all," he added.

Local MLA Oken Tayeng highlighted the significance of Khandu's visit, emphasising transformative initiatives across ten villages. "Pema Khandu's leadership continues to be a beacon of hope and motivation for us all," Tayeng stated.

The high-profile visit included several prominent state leaders, including Biyuram Wahge, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and WRD, Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science & Technology, Tesam Pongte, Speaker of APLA, and Rode Bui, Advisor to HM Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, Labour & Employment.

Accompanying ministers and legislators underlined a collective commitment to sustainable development and community welfare.

Tayeng expressed gratitude for the CM's encouragement and vision, particularly emphasising the goal of transforming Mebo into a green sub-division of Arunachal Pradesh.