Arunachal's Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with MP and Bharatya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya, paid homage to late former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the former Japan Prime Minister at the GRL Monastery in Bomdila today.

Monks at the monastery, in accordance with Buddhist tradition, prayed for the swift rebirth of Abe.

Taking to twitter the Arunachal CM wrote, “Late former PM of Japan, Mr Shinzo Abe, was a kind person, a towering visionary and passionate democrat. He shall always remain etched in my memory. Joined monks at GRL Monastery, Bomdila for Monlam Prayer, wishing peace for his soul, today.”

A day after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister was shot dead while campaigning for the upcoming elections, his body has been taken to Tokyo from Nara city in western Japan. The 67-year-old leader was shot twice by an ex-military man with a homemade gun. Abe died due to loss of blood after a bullet hit an artery under his collarbone.

The National Flag at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House flew at half-mast on Saturday to observe the day-long mourning as a mark of respect to former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock over the tragic demise of Abe and in a tweet said: "As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister #ShinzoAbe, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022."