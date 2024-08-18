Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In his message, Khandu emphasized the deep-rooted significance of this festival, which symbolizes the love, respect, and enduring bond between brothers and sisters.

"Raksha Bandhan is a sacred festival where sisters offer prayers for their brothers' well-being and prosperity, tying the symbolic rakhi around their wrists. In return, brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters throughout their lives," Khandu stated in a message shared this evening.

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This year, the festival, traditionally observed during the month of Shravan, falls on August 19.

Reflecting on the contemporary societal challenges, Khandu highlighted the increased importance of Raksha Bandhan’s message amidst rising concerns over crimes and atrocities against women. "In these times, the universal message of Raksha Bandhan gains even more relevance. This Raksha Bandhan, let us commit to living up to the expectations of our sisters by fostering a world where they are safe, happy, and equal participants in all walks of life. We must not fail our sisters," Khandu urged in his concluding remarks, extending his best wishes for the festival.