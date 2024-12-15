As the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) got underway on December 15, Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his best wishes to all aspirants appearing for the APPSC Prelims.

The examination will mark the return of the prestigious exam after a four-year gap.

Taking to his official X handle, the Arunachal chief minister said, "Extending my best wishes to all aspirants appearing in the APPSC Prelims!"

He further motivated the students to work hard and prepare well.

"Trust your preparation, and give your best shot. Your hard work will pave the way for success," the CM further added.

The last APPSCCE was held on November 9, 2020, with results announced nearly a year later, on October 22, 2021. This year's edition has seen a significant turnout, with 22,987 applicants and 22,731 admit cards issued.

The examination will be held across 87 venues spanning 18 districts of the state. Notably, the capital region will host the majority of candidates with 53 centres, while the Papum Pare district will facilitate the exam at seven centres.