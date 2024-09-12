The U-17 football team from Arunachal Pradesh made an impressive run to the semi-finals of the Subroto Cup 2024. Although their journey ended with a 7-0 defeat to Meghalaya’s Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, the team’s performance throughout the tournament has earned them accolades and respect from fans and officials alike.

The semi-final clash saw Meghalaya dominate from the start. Myngken Christian HSS's Banganson scored a hat-trick, including goals in the 21st, 36th, and 46th minutes. Mebanlamiynit added a third goal, and Alicestar netted twice, with Menatskheng completing the rout. The team’s impressive display of skill and teamwork secured their place in the finals.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the team, acknowledging their exceptional effort and potential. “Your journey to the finals isn’t far away!” Khandu said.