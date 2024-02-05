Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is set to visit the Ramlala temple in Ayodhya on February 5.

It is to be mentioned here that Arunachal Pradesh on January 22 soaked in religious fervour on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, with special prayers and rallies organised in various parts of the northeastern state.

LED screens were put up at various places across the state to livestream the ceremony from Ayodhya, which was attended by senior BJP leaders, ministers and MLAs.



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The Chief Minister's visit to the Ram Mandir on February 5, underscores the widespread reverence and enthusiasm that the temple's consecration has inspired across the country, including in the North East, where states like Arunachal Pradesh have joined in the celebrations.