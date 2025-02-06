Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 6 inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects in Lhou, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to improving connectivity, education, healthcare, and public amenities.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Khandu announced the completion of several key projects, including the construction of CC roads and drains for the Approach Road to the CO Office, the development of a Model School complex at Government Higher Secondary School, a Medical Sub-Centre with Type-II quarters at Shyaro, and significant road improvements within the region. Additionally, the General Ground and surrounding areas at Fathamba have been developed, alongside the strengthening of the road linking Lhou BRTF Road to Monyul Handicraft.



In a further push for development, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for several new initiatives, including the construction of a Guest House and entry gate at Singsur Culture Centre, a cement pavement road from Singsur BRO Road to Fadampajong Lhou, and an approach road to Aryadung Lhou from RWD Main Road.





Other key projects include the development of a Boys’ Hostel at Government Higher Secondary School, a road linking the CO Office to Lhoudung Village, and upgraded infrastructure at Fadampa Culture Centre. The announcement also highlighted the planned 20-bedded hostel with kitchen, dining, and quarters at Government Upper Primary School, Jangda.





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