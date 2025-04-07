Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government will extend financial assistance to the Inter-College Youth Festival from the next edition onwards, signaling a strong commitment to youth engagement and cultural promotion in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the XIII Inter-College Youth Festival hosted by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at its Rono Hills campus, Khandu underscored the significance of such events in fostering unity in diversity, collaboration, and collective aspirations. He proposed a structural revamp of the festival, suggesting a zonal-level competition among affiliated colleges, with the finalists advancing to the university-level event at RGU.

The Chief Minister was responding to a memorandum submitted by the RGU students' body. He revealed that he has already forwarded the document to the Commissioner of Education for further consultation with university officials. Emphasizing RGU’s status as a central university, he pledged to personally follow up with the central government on relevant matters, while assuring state-level issues would be addressed promptly.

Reflecting on his first visit to the university eight years ago, Khandu noted the impressive growth in student strength — from 2,500 to nearly 5,700 — reinforcing the need for infrastructural expansion. In response, he announced the sanctioning of a new hostel building with a minimum capacity of 2,000 students within the current financial year.

As President of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, Khandu also committed to establishing a futsal ground on the university premises to promote sports culture among students.

Further lauding the university, Khandu congratulated RGU for winning the first prize for ‘Best Practices’ at the East Zone Vice Chancellors’ Conference organized by the Association of Indian Universities in March 2025. RGU earned the honor for achievements in areas such as the preservation of endangered tribal languages, implementation of the National Education Policy, green energy initiatives, and transparency practices — selected from over 100 universities.

“Rajiv Gandhi University holds a vital position in the academic and socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister stated. He reiterated the government’s focus on the education sector, revealing plans to introduce transformative reforms over the next three financial years, with emphasis on quality education, improved infrastructure, and enhanced opportunities for students.

Khandu expressed optimism about the future of the state’s youth. “Arunachal Pradesh is rich in talent and cultural heritage. Our young people are the future leaders, creators, and change-makers. It is our shared duty to create an environment where they can thrive,” he said. He assured that the government is actively working to provide necessary resources and infrastructure to enable youth to excel in academics, arts, and sports.