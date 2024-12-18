Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a review meeting on December 18 with the departments of Finance, Agriculture, Industries, Transport, Land Management, and Urban Development.

During the meeting, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, officials discussed key strategies aimed at strengthening various sectors. Moreover, the meeting also emphasised enhanced urban development initiatives.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Khandu stated that the meeting deliberated "On strategies to strengthen financial management, boost agricultural productivity, promote industries, improve transport infrastructure, streamline land management processes".



Also Read: Arunachal CM warns against corruption seeking personal benefits, cites 'rumours'

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on December 18 issued a fresh warning to people, particularly government employees, who resort to corrupt practices for personal benefit.

Speaking at the Passing-Out Parade ceremony of the 49th batch of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) recruits at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa, Khandu mentioned that there is a 'rumor in the air' suggesting that a large sum of money is being demanded from contractual ANM and GNM nurses for the regularisation of their jobs.