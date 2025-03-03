The recent four-day visit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Arunachal Pradesh has drawn criticism from the state's Congress committee, which described the timing as "doubtful, questionable and objectionable" amid ongoing religious tensions in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhagwat's visit coincides with escalating social unrest related to the 46-year-old Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) of 1978, which has recently become a flashpoint between various indigenous tribal groups.

"The four-day official tour of the Right Wing Organizational leader in the peaceful tribal state ahead of the RSS's 100th anniversary is very much doubtful and needs justifications," the APCC stated.

During his visit, Bhagwat reportedly met with RSS functionaries, indigenous faith leaders, and participated in events including the Prant Karyakarta Shivir. The Congress alleges these meetings were strategically planned to influence the potential implementation of APFRA's newly drafted rules in the upcoming budget session of the State Assembly.

The APCC characterised the visit as having "a political and religious hidden agenda paving the way for the BJP government to move ahead with the affairs of the APFRA 1978 Anti-Conversion Act."

Congress spokesperson Kon Jo Jotham expressed concern that Bhagwat's presence might further polarize communities in a state already witnessing tensions between different tribal groups. The statement drew parallels to recent conflicts in neighboring Manipur, warning that similar divisions could emerge in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The visit has certainly motivated, encouraged, emboldened and united all RSS brigades and alliances in favour of implementation of APFRA 1978 Act in the state," the APCC spokesperson alleged.

The Congress also raised concerns about the RSS potentially viewing Arunachal Pradesh as a "soft target" and a strategic base to expand its influence throughout Northeast India.

The RSS chief's visit included stops at several indigenous faith worship sites, reportedly meeting with leaders who support the enforcement of the controversial religious freedom law.