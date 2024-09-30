The 11th General Conference of the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM) concluded with a resounding message to preserve the rich cultural heritage and promote social unity among the Mishmi community. The event, held at the General Tamladu Ground in Khoraliang, Tezu, saw the participation of Dasanglu Pul, the Minister of Women and Child Welfare Department.

Minister Pul expressed her heartfelt gratitude and joy at witnessing the grand participation in the conference. She extended her appreciation to the XI General Conference Committee of CALSOM 2024 for their remarkable efforts in organizing the event, which celebrated the identity, values, and aspirations of the Mishmi community.

In her address, Minister Pul thanked and congratulated the newly elected executives of CALSOM.

CALSOM plays a pivotal role in the social reformation, eradication of social evils, preservation of indigenous faith and culture, and increasing literacy to uplift the Mishmi society residing in Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw and other districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Arunachal : Spear Corps commemorates 'Hindi Diwas' with enthusiastic debate competition