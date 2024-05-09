Dorjee Phuntso, a member of the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA), has embarked on his first international cycling journey to Sri Lanka. He is representing Arunachal Pradesh as the sole participant in the prestigious Asia Enduro Series, a testament to his skill and dedication to the cycling community. He is a resident of Muktur village in Tawang District, Arunachal Pradesh

In response to Phuntso's achievement, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu expressed his delight, stating, "So delighted to see that Shri Dorjee Phuntso, a member of Tawang Cycling Association, and resident of Muktur village in Tawang, has left for Sri Lanka to compete in the prestigious Asia Enduro Series. He is the sole participant from Arunachal Pradesh to take part in the event. My best wishes. Keep excelling."

Phuntso's journey to Sri Lanka is not only a personal milestone but also a moment of pride for his community and the entire state. His participation in such a renowned event highlights the growing prominence of Arunachal Pradesh in the field of cycling.