Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated several infrastructure projects at the 2nd IRBN Headquarter at Diyun, Changlang on April 3. The inauguration took place in the presence of MLA 49th Diyun-Bordumsa Shri Somlung Mossang, IG of Police TCL Range Shri Isaac Pertin, IG of Police Eastern Range Shri C.K. Mein, DC Changlang Shri Sunny Kr. Singh, Commandant 2nd IRBN Diyun Smt. Akanksha Yadav, Principal PTC Banderdewa Smt. Neha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner cum Director General of GST Intelligence All North East Zone Shri Ankit Gahlot, Shri Prateek Deshmukh, Niti Ayog, government and 2nd IRBN officials, public leaders, jawans, and others.

The projects inaugurated include a multipurpose hall, an outdoor gym, a ladies' barrack, an M.T. garage, an upgraded solar plant, a type IV quarter, a guest house, and a computer lab. Speaking at the inauguration, the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that the government's funds have been judiciously utilized and thanked Commandant Smt. Akhansha Yadav for her zeal to work for the upliftment of the battalion through efficient and judicious use of funds.

The DCM also highlighted that the new infrastructure and facilities are expected to boost the morale of the 2nd IRBN personnel and enhance their ability to protect the state from unlawful activities. In addition to their regular anti-poaching operations, IRBN personnel also help the civil police maintain law and order whenever situations demand or require. He also encouraged the IRBN personnel by saying that he wants to see it developed into one of the most ideal battalions in the State and will continue to support for the improvisation of the campus. He exhorted the IRBn personnel to work with team spirit.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is working on the modernization of the state police and ensuring the welfare of the police personnel. To this effect, the government has allocated a fund of Rs. 100 crores for police housing and another Rs. 25 crores for infrastructure development under the Special Package 2021-22 scheme. The government is also making every effort to guide disgruntled youths in the right direction through various employment generation schemes, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swalambhan Yojana, CM’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana, Atma Nirbhar Yojana, Entrepreneurship Development Program, and the Underground Surrender policy. He further assured to provide funds for the upgradation of the Ladies' barrack for those appointed on compassionate ground to G+2 and for flooring of the outdoor Gym, MT Garage, Security fencing for Type - IV Quarter.

In reference to strengthening police presence in the state, especially to address crimes against women, Mein stated that the Government has announced a sum of Rs. 30 crores for 10 newly notified Police Stations. The government is also exploring the possibility of setting up Mahila Help Desks in all Police Stations to provide ease of access and support to women complainants.

In continuation of GoAP’s efforts in improving the efficiency of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Mein mentioned that the Government has set aside a sum of Rs. 40 crores for the construction of a new Central Jail in Papumpare District, which will help towards the prevention of overcrowding in prisons.