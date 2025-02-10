Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off the National Integration Tour, a 13-day initiative aimed at fostering national unity and cultural exchange. Organised by the 11 Assam Rifles, the tour will take 30 girl students from Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai, to six key locations across India.

Highlighting the tour’s significance, Mein emphasised that it goes beyond travel, providing students with an opportunity to experience India's rich diversity firsthand. As part of the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, participants will visit historical, cultural, and technological landmarks in Jorhat, Guwahati, Shillong, Kolkata, Dimapur, and Kohima.

The Deputy Chief Minister also acknowledged the role of Arunachal University of Studies in shaping the region’s education landscape. From its modest beginnings, the institution has grown into a leading educational hub, offering top-tier faculty and facilities that contribute to the state’s development.

Mein encouraged students to embrace this opportunity, urging them to return with a deeper sense of unity and responsibility. He also praised the Assam Rifles for their ongoing efforts in youth empowerment and combating drug abuse, noting their crucial role in the state’s progress.

The 13-day journey promises a rich learning experience, from Jorhat’s scenic beauty and Guwahati’s vibrant culture to Shillong’s historical sites, Kolkata’s technological marvels, Dimapur’s economic centres, and Kohima’s World War II Cemetery.

In his address, Mein commended the Assam Rifles for their commitment to national security and community development. Their initiatives, he said, play a vital role in fostering peace in the Northeast and strengthening national integration.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Advisor to the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh of Headquarters 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Colonel Vivek Tripathi, 2IC H.K. Acharya, Major Sushant Sharma, AUS Vice Chancellor DS Hernwal, AUS PRO Vishva Lochan, and Namsai SP Sange Thinley. Faculty members and army personnel also attended the event, marking the beginning of a journey set to leave a lasting impact on the students.