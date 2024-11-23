Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, during a review meeting on November 23, urged the power department to complete the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS) in the state by March 2025.

Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, emphasised acceleration in the progress of the projects within the specific timelines for each transmission line.

The review meeting focused on expediting the implementation of the transmission and distribution system while addressing key challenges, including disbursement and compensation issues for the transmission lines stretching from Tawang to Longding, as per an official statement.



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The deputy chief minister requested the local representatives to be involved personally to resolve local issues for the smooth implementation of the scheme.

Further, he asked Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to take the local representatives in confidence and coordinate with the district administrations, while maintaining a friendly association with the locals.

Mein also directed the power department to come up with a proper standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent accidents and casualties during the maintenance of the power lines.

