Arunachal: Disaster response programme held for 200 community volunteers concludes in Itanagar
Arunachal: Disaster response programme held for 200 community volunteers concludes in Itanagar
The 3-day disaster response training for 200 volunteers concluded in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Organised under the state's 100 Days Action Plan, the programme spanned four phases.
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The "3 Days Basic Disaster Response Training Programme" which was held for 200 community volunteers concluded at Malo Tarin GHSS ESS-Sector, Itanagar on September 24.
The programme was held for 200 volunteers in Itanagar under the "100 Days Action Plan" by the Arunachal Pradesh government.
The concluding event was the fourth part of the programme which was held in phases.
The programme was inaugurated by DC Capital Itanagar at Himalayan University Jollang on September 9, while the second and third phases were held at Dera Natung Government College and Don Bosco College Jollang.
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