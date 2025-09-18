Arunachal: Dr. Naba Kumar Bezbarauh appointed director in-charge of TRIHMS

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has appointed senior faculty member Dr. Naba Kumar Bezbarauh as the new in-charge Director of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), replacing Dr. Moji Jini.



The appointment follows the recommendations of a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting held on September 17, 2025. Based on the committee’s decision, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh approved the promotion of Dr. Bezbarauh, Professor of Anatomy, to the post of Dean (TRIHMS) under the Directorate of TRIHMS in the Pay Matrix Level-14 (₹1,44,200–₹2,18,200) plus a special pay of ₹5,000 per month, effective from the date of the DPC.



Along with his new role as Dean, Dr. Bezbarauh will also serve as the Functional Director of TRIHMS until further orders. However, administrative approvals and financial sanctioning powers of the Director’s office will remain vested with the Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, for overall supervision of the institute.



The order further stated that all other service conditions will continue to be governed by the existing rules and regulations of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The notification was issued with the approval of the state government, signed by Pawan Kumar Sain, IAS, Commissioner (Health & Family Welfare).