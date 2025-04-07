The Itanagar Police arrested a habitual drug peddler and recovered a significant quantity of narcotic and psychotropic substances during a targeted operation conducted on Saturday evening.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding drug trafficking activities in the F and G Sector of Itanagar, a team from the Itanagar Police Station launched a swift and coordinated operation near the Rural Bank, adjacent to Aditya Drug House Pharmacy.

The operation was led by SDPO Shri Kengo Dirchi and Inspector K. Yangfo, and carried out under the close supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital Complex.

During the raid, two suspects were intercepted, and a personal search led to the recovery of the following items from one of them:

4 vials of suspected heroin (brown powder) – Totaling 6.48 grams

27 tablets of Nitcor-10 (Nitrazepam 10 mg)

10 tablets of Nitrosun-10 (Nitrazepam 10 mg)

4 syringes



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The total weight of the recovered contraband stood at 10.18 grams.

The accused has been identified as Semo Tok (24), son of Radek Tok, originally from Sede village under Pakke Kessang Police Station, and currently residing in Vivek Vihar, Itanagar. He was apprehended at the scene and immediately taken into custody.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, 1985 – including Sections 21(b) (punishment for possession of manufactured drugs), 27 (consumption of narcotics), 27A (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders), and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy).

The police have launched a deeper investigation to trace the source of the narcotics and identify possible links to larger drug networks operating in the region.

Operation Dawn 2.0 is a renewed crackdown by the Itanagar Police, focusing on dismantling drug supply chains, apprehending habitual offenders, and curbing the rising menace of narcotics in the capital region. The successful arrest and seizure underscore the department's continued commitment to making Itanagar drug-free and ensuring public safety.