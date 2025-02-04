Guwahati played host to "Cakeology," a national-level cake artistry competition, for the first time in the Northeast, drawing over 60 participants from across the country. Held from January 31 to February 2 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, the event showcased top-tier talent in the world of pastry design.

Representing Arunachal Pradesh, Tacho Taggu and Suresh Sabar of Bake & Bites from Pasighat, East Siang District, impressed the judges and secured second place in the highly competitive wedding cake category. The top prize went to a cake artist from Mumbai.

Judging the competition were renowned cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb and MasterChef winner Nayan Jyoti Saikia, who evaluated entries based on creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Following their achievement, Taggu and Sabar shared their excitement, calling the win a testament to their dedication. "Amidst stiff competition, we need to keep innovating to delight people and cater to their tastes," they said.

Taggu also emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship in the region. "Instead of depending on white-collar jobs, the youth in Arunachal and the Northeast should take up ventures like these. We need to be job providers, not job seekers," said Taggu, who also runs Moody Bliss restaurant & lounge in Pasighat.

Bake & Bites continues to create designer cakes for weddings, anniversaries, and other special occasions, further cementing its place in Arunachal Pradesh’s growing culinary scene.