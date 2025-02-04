The East Siang District Administration bade farewell to HK Roy, a veteran Information & Public Relations (IPR) officer who dedicated 36 years to public service. Roy, who joined the IPR department on October 24, 1988, retired on January 31. Before his tenure in IPR, he served for two years at NERIST, Nirjuli, under the electronics and communications department.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, while honouring Roy at a farewell ceremony in the DC’s conference hall, lauded his exemplary work ethic and dedication. Officers and officials present at the event acknowledged Roy’s significant contributions.

Roy, known for his technical expertise and flair for writing, played a vital role in publicity and PR duties across East Kameng, Tawang, and East Siang districts. His long association with Pasighat, where he served for 18 years since 2007, made him a familiar figure in local administration and media circles.

Several dignitaries, including former IPR Minister Lombo Tayeng, former Education Minister Bosiram Siram, and MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, and Oken Tayeng, extended their best wishes. The Pasighat Press Club also recognised Roy’s service, with PPC President Maksam Tayeng and General Secretary Mingkeng Osik expressing gratitude.

“Wishing you a wonderful retirement filled with happiness and new beginnings. We are so glad that you were our guide and manager; your support has meant so much to me and many of our PPC team! Congratulations on your retirement!” they said in a joint statement.

Roy's legacy extends beyond his professional achievements. His son, Dr Akash Roy, is a dental surgeon, while his daughter, Pallavi Roy, practices law at the Pasighat Session Court. As he steps into retirement, Roy leaves behind a distinguished career marked by dedication and service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.