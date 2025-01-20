Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured swift action to address illegal encroachments within the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS), following concerns raised by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering. The encroachments, reportedly involving individuals from neighboring Assam, include cattle grazing, construction of sheds, and cultivation activities that threaten the sanctuary's ecological balance.

In response to a query on the issue, Khandu stated, “I will soon take up the matter with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve this concern.” He acknowledged receiving a letter from Ering detailing the encroachments and has directed the East Siang District Deputy Commissioner to provide a detailed report.

Ering, in letters addressed to the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, expressed alarm over unauthorized activities within the sanctuary. “Despite agreements made during the inter-state boundary discussions in January 2023 to prevent new settlements, officials from Assam have allowed cattle sheds and cultivation within the sanctuary. This has caused distress among sanctuary staff and local villagers,” Ering wrote.

He urged the deployment of forest officials from both states to preserve the sanctuary's integrity, citing the negative precedent set by the Gali Reserve Forest, which was converted into villages by encroachers from Assam. Ering emphasized that joint efforts are critical to safeguarding the sanctuary for future generations.

The D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, located on the river islands of the Siang/Brahmaputra, holds ecological and historical significance. Named after Late Dr. Daying Ering, a revered figure in Arunachal Pradesh's modern history, the sanctuary has faced ongoing challenges from encroachment. Ering, the late leader's son, has been vocal in his efforts to protect the sanctuary, even seeking intervention from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (EFCC).

In March 2023, Ering appealed to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to address illegal settlements in the Siboguri region of the sanctuary. Following ministerial directives, encroachments in the Siboguri area were cleared after monsoon floods submerged parts of the sanctuary.

With the Assam government declaring the adjacent Poba Forest Range as a Wildlife Sanctuary in August 2024, conservationists are hopeful for a collaborative resolution to the ongoing encroachment issue. The interconnection between D. Ering WLS, Poba Wildlife Sanctuary, and Dibru Saikhowa National Park underscores the region’s ecological significance.

Wildlife activists and conservationists from both states are optimistic that joint efforts by the Arunachal and Assam governments will bolster conservation efforts and prevent further encroachments, ensuring the protection of this vital sanctuary.