Ninna Lego, the founder of an Arunachal Pradesh-based startup, has made the state proud by participating in a prestigious professional fellows' exchange programme in the USA.

Hailing from Upper Siang district, Lego's venture, aimed at promoting indigenous products, has garnered national attention, earning her the opportunity to represent India on the global stage.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media on June 17 to congratulate Lego, lauding her feat as a showcase of talent and a source of inspiration for the youth of the state aspiring to embark on entrepreneurial journeys.

"Heartiest congratulations to Ms. Ninna Lego, the founder of an Arunachal Pradesh-based startup, for participating in the professional fellows' exchange program in the USA," Khandu stated. "Hailing from Upper Siang district, Ms. Lego is promoting indigenous products through her venture. Her feat of representing India showcases her talent and also serves as a motivation for the youth of the state who wish to start their own venture."

Heartiest congratulations to Ms Ninna Lego, the founder of an Arunachal Pradesh based startup, for participating in professional fellows' exchange program in the USA.



Hailing from Upper Siang district, Ms Lego is promoting indigenous products through her venture.



Her feat of… pic.twitter.com/rZN2VQNTp1 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 17, 2024

Lego's startup, House of Macnok, is dedicated to promoting sustainable living and empowering local artisans. Drawing inspiration from her upbringing in the serene town of Mariyang, she developed a deep appreciation for handloom, handicrafts, and organic farming.

With a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering and an MBA with dual specialisation in HR and Marketing, Lego has combined her passion for arts and crafts with her professional expertise to create an eclectic range of lifestyle products, including clothing, jewelry, and preservative-free food items.

Sustainability is at the core of her brand, which takes pride in reducing its carbon footprint and minimising waste. Through her venture, Lego aims to bring global attention to the artistic talents of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.